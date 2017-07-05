After selling, church makes one final donation

Times have changed.

Sunday church services, no matter the denomination, see fewer families at the altar, fewer kids in the Sunday School.

It could be sports and family activities; it could be the economic impact of two working family members, the pressure of commuting, the preciousness of free time. I'm sure churches everywhere have asked themselves many what-ifs as they struggle with fiscal issues of declining membership, fewer dollars and increased costs.

In the past two years we've seen at least three churches close their doors: the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Steel Street, St Giles Anglican Church on Cook Street, and Central United Church on Ross Street.

This column is about Central United Church, but it really embraces a far greater problem: the challenges of traditional Christian churches in mid-sized Canadian cities.

Central's is a strong story and worth sharing.

This church first opened its doors 152 years ago in a church building at the northeast corner of what is now Dunlop and Toronto streets. Today it houses the wonderful Casa Mia Restaurant but its beginnings were what became Central United Church.

The church moved up to the corner of Ross and Toronto streets to a sleek, light-filled building in the late '60s, early '70s. When I moved to Barrie in 1971, the church manse was a historic red brick building right next door.

This church in the '70s, '80s and '90s was a beehive of activity. The church hall was the location for recitals, wedding celebrations, receptions, and charitable dinners for the homeless. The hall downstairs under the sanctuary was served by an ample kitchen and provided dinners as fundraisers, receptions after funerals and reception locations for entertainment shows like Bravado.

The sanctuary has been a place of inspiration, of solace, great grief and of great joy. It and its people have encompassed every possible human emotion as people gathered to support one another. People have been baptized, been married, been honoured, and been buried from this church.

Over the past decade as financial challenges rose, the church has continued to meet its challenges. A few years ago, an enormous plumbing problem was laid at the feet of the church board of directors with little willingness on the part of contractors or municipality to share in the financial woes caused by a plumbing reconnection fiasco. This became a financial problem the entire church congregation attempted to solve. But a lot of money needed to be raised. A lot of money was raised by concerts and fundraisers, but not enough.

Eventually the members of Central United Church decided it was time to let go. They put their beautiful building up for sale. Members moved to other congregations, staff was downsized and a loyal group of parishioners decided to see Central through its final days.

It's sad, for sure. But Victoria Village has purchased the property and is making plans to honour the retirement community with its future plans. And church members decided to extend their outreach and after paying all their bills, they turned around on June 11 and gave the rest away.

With the blessing of United Church Council, Central's folks held a Legacy Service on June 11 and gave away the remainder of their money. Here's how it went.

They selected as recipients:

the David Busby Centre, which cares for the homeless and provides services like employment, counselling, medical referral;

Hospice Simcoe, which cares for dying people in their last days and hours and is undergoing development of a children's hospice;

Elizabeth Fry Society, which supports women as they leave prison and rebuild their lives;

Joyce Kope House, a 25-bed residence for clients at Elizabeth Fry;

Samaritan House, a small residence and practical support program for marginalized women and their children;

Seasons Centre for Grieving Children, a charity that provides services for children who have experienced death in their family units;

Youth Haven, a facility that provides housing and support for homeless youth in Barrie;

Womens & Children's Centre, a facility that provides emergency housing and support for endangered women and their children;

Habitat for Humanity, a charity that uses volunteer professional labour to build homes for econemcally disadvantaged people.

The church also provided money for United Church summer camping programs, sponsorship of a Syrian refugee family, and an outreach project in Nicaragua. They are also going to support a Parish Nursing Program through the remaining united churches in Barrie.

In all, over $400,000 was given away, money realized after selling their building and paying off church debts.

There's no doubt that the closing of a church and its energy in the community is something to grieve. But from that grief has come great generosity and isn't that the spiritual foundation of a church, right from the beginning?

Thank you, Central United Church, for your fervent community support; for being there for people all these years. Thank you for your generous support of programs that make this community as wonderful as it is. We are poorer for losing you, but the richer for knowing you.

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 22 years worth of columns on her website at donnadouglas.com. You can email her at donna@donnadouglas.com