A learning curve for Catholic education

Editor's note: This the first part of a three-part series examining public Catholic education.

Although their daughter now attends university, the parents of a girl who fought the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board over an exemption from religion classes are happy the ordeal is finally over.

But Brenda and Rick Sorgini also hope their efforts and those of their daughter, Claudia, pave the way for other parents seeking to have their children exempt from religious studies at area Catholic high schools under provisions in the provincial Education Act.

"We hope this will make it more common knowledge that this is about the law," Rick said. "Claudia has been very courageous, very brave through all of this."

The couple's three older children attended nearby Midland Secondary School, but Claudia was interested in attending St. Theresa's Catholic High School because of its varied programming, sports teams and musical productions.

Claudia had taken what she thought were mandatory religious courses in her first three years at the school, consistently achieving grades of 95% or higher, both parties said in documents filed in the case.

The family, who is not Catholic, sought the religious-course exemption so Claudia could focus on other academic pursuits in math and science in her final year. They said Claudia even tried to take the Grade 12 religion course in Grade 11 but wasn't allowed despite outstanding marks that saw her receive the Governor General's Award in her final year.

"From the very, very beginning, we were misled," Brenda said, adding the school and board seemed to hide the fact an exemption was even possible.

"There were many things that occurred."

At the heart of the matter remains the exemption issue that traces its roots to 1984, when then-premier Bill Davis's government extended full funding to Roman Catholic secondary schools. Until then, funding had been provided up to Grade 10. But with the added funding came "open-access legislation" to Catholic schools for non-Catholic students.

The Education Act allows students of all faiths to attend Catholic schools, provided they also take religion courses. But parents can write to the relevant school board to ask their child be exempted from "any program or course of study in religious education."

Claudia learned in her final year exemptions were possible for students who are able to attend a public high school but who attend a school run by a Catholic board instead. She applied for one in October 2015 with the support of her parents.

Both sides agreed the school initially denied the request and sought multiple meetings to clarify the issue but ultimately granted the exemption within about a week of the request.

In the human rights complaint, however, Claudia alleged she felt pressure to stop seeking the exemption and would face reprisals once it was granted.

So, despite securing the exemption, the family decided last year to launch a human rights complaint against the board on Claudia's behalf, with the two sides reaching a private settlement before it got to the tribunal stage. The settlement has resulted in changes to the board's exemption policies and an agreement to encourage other boards to adopt a similar approach.

The couple firmly believes the board knew what it was doing from the get-go.

"I think they had a pretty good understanding from the beginning," Brenda said. "They were well aware of the situation. Because of the public funding, they had to respect that right."

In a separate statement seeking comment for this story, the board said the case has been completely settled to the satisfaction of both parties, yet "allegations continue to appear in the media which are inaccurate and without merit."

The emailed statement goes on to say non-Catholic students have always been eligible for religious education exemptions.

"Catholic students, however, are not eligible for exemptions and this is an important distinction families need to be aware of," the statement reads.

"No student (including in this case) is threatened, singled out or treated unfairly as the result of making an exemption request. Our goal is always to provide every student with an inclusive, accepting and faith-filled environment in which to learn.

"We fully support the remedies outlined in the settlement agreement and we look forward to updating and clarifying our current procedures to reflect the terms of the agreement."

The Sorginis declined to say how much they spent on legal fees "to get what (Claudia) should have been entitled to," Rick added.

"The truth of that matter is we shouldn't have had to spend a nickel. The vast majority of families wouldn't have the intestinal fortitude (to continue). The school had all these anti-bullying campaigns and this was a prime example of bullying in the school."

Requests for such exemptions are rare, say school officials.

The board denied all of the Sorginis' allegations. It said it ultimately did nominate Claudia for two scholarships based on her strong academic performance and that she was never barred from events.

In a statement filed with the Human Right Tribunal last year, the board said it felt its exemption policies were sufficient and did not need to be changed.

"The board has a procedure in place for granting exemptions under the Education Act," the statement read.

"Students that have applied and have met the criteria for an exemption have received an exemption, including Sorgini."

According to the terms of the settlement, however, the board must now amend its policies and potentially set the tone for other boards across the province. The board's exemption policy will be revised to allow students to stay in or opt out of whatever religious programs or activities they want, the settlement indicated.

The board will also develop a standardized exemption form that clearly lays out the process and provides a list of activities from which students might want to be exempted.

The settlement also orders the board to share the new policy with the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Once approved and in place, the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association, which was also named in the complaint, must distribute the Simcoe Muskoka District School Board policy to all 29 English Catholic school boards in the province.

Simcoe-Muskoka board representative Pauline Stevenson said the exemption request has been a relative anomaly in the past.

"I don't think it's very many," she said. "It really is on a case-by-case basis. It's kind of hard to narrow that down. They can also be exempt from going to mass."

Stevenson also noted since the board's curriculum is faith-based, the religion course is just one element, meaning it's impossible to extricate the faith since it's essentially woven throughout the fabric of the board's schools.

"It's our goal that we provide students with an inclusive and faith-filled environment," Stevenson said, noting the settlement makes it easier for the board going forward when someone seeks an exemption by providing greater clarity for staff and families.

"It simplifies things for everyone involved. We're pleased that we were able to reach a settlement outside of the tribunal."

The Sorginis, meanwhile, say they're hopeful other families won't have to jump through hoops to gain exemptions in the future.

"We would like to see that every student is treated with dignity and respect," said Rick.

See Part 2 in Friday's paper.

