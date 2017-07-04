SPRINGWATER TWP. - Nick Van Bakel wants to celebrate being Canadian and has created a beautiful work of art to show his love for the country.

The Minesing-based wood-working artisan has crafted a wooden vase – 20-inches tall and 16-inches across at its widest point – in his home workshop.

“The vase is large because our country is large,” he said of the vase, which is made up of figured maple and black oak and is engraved with ‘Canada 150’.

Four maple leaves highlight the lower portion of the ‘turning’ and the feature ring near the top presents miniature oil paintings of the floral emblems of each of Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories.

Van Bakel said he was inspired to create the piece out of a feeling of gratitude after his family immigrated to the Great White North from the Netherlands.

“In 1949, my mom and dad and all of their 12 children were welcomed to Canada and we were welcomed to our new very large and beautiful country,” he said. “All of us have had the opportunity to be educated and the privilege of pursuing our dreams.

“How could I not actively participate in celebrating our 150th year as a nation?”

The craftsman did a full-sized scale drawing prior to getting started and all his measurements and calculations are taken from the drawing.

The vase is made up of approximately 500 segments - with 16 per ring - and was constructed one ring at a time.

He credits his sister, Fransien Schlechter, with helping the vase come to fruition.

“She is an amazing artist. She painted the emblems on thin wooden discs which were inserted into the feature ring of the finished vase,” Van Bakel said. “Without Fransien, this project would never have taken place.”

Now he wants to find it a home.

“The anniversary vase has been completed and now I wonder about its future,” Van Bekel said. “I don’t want to lock it away in my own personal gallery of woodturnings.

“I would like to find a prominent place where it might be exhibited.”

