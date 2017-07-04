Early post-mortem results indicate a head injury resulted in Brett Wickett’s death on Canada Day.

The Barrie Police homicide unit received post mortem results late Monday afternoon from the Centre of Forensic Sciences stating the preliminary cause of the 45-year-old Barrie man’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Wickett was at the shared townhouse complex fire pit when he and Bryan Smith of Barrie got into a fight on Friday night.

Wickett’s girlfriend Dawn Wilkins said she found Wickett unresponsive in their townhouse on Saturday morning and called for an ambulance.

He was pronounced dead in hospital at 8 p.m. on Canada Day.

Police are still looking for 37-year-old Bryan Smith of Barrie. He is being urged to contact police immediately or attend the Barrie Police Service to speak to investigators in relation to the incident.

Barrie Police forensic identification unit processed the scene at 188 Anne St., South throughout the day Sunday and concluded Monday. Police are continuing their investigation ask anyone with information to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com