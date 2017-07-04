No matter how you slice it, Barrie’s a better place to live than Orillia is.

It has less annual precipitation, more days of weather above 20 degrees Celsius, a much bigger population to draw from and a 1% lower unemployment rate.

Yet when it comes to Money Sense’s Canada’s Best Places to Live 2017 report, Orillia comes out on top by a long shot.

Out of 417 cities, towns and townships ranked across Canada, Orillia jumped up from a position of 94 last year to 33 in 2017.

Barrie fell from a ranking of 57 in 2016 to the 70th spot this year.

“We love our neighbours and there’s a tremendous value of being in Barrie,” said Orillia’s Mayor Steve Clarke. “In Orillia, there’s a number of things at play: we have charm.

“We have a waterfront that’s the envy of many, a comprehensive trail system, an iconic opera house and a brand new library,” Clarke rhymed off quickly.

“I think there’s pressure coming out of the GTA and Orillia can capture those people who are wanting to escape that,” he said.

Clarke said Orillia’s employment situation is improving with the new Costco opening up and Hydro’s infrastructure investment of $150 million offering more employment opportunities.

“And we have significant post-secondary education here with a Georgian College campus and Lakehead University, too. Students are coming here to attend school and staying here,” he said.

Although Barrie is a bigger economic centre, Clarke might be onto something with his notion of charm.

Barrie’s population of just over 149, 570 is more than quadruple Orillia’s at slightly more than 35,000 population, and Barrie’s unemployment rate of 6.5% is lower than Orillia’s at 7.5% .

While Orillia’s average house price is just under $300,000 ($297,733) versus Barrie’s more than $429,000 average cost of a home, Barrie’s median salaries of $86,518 tops Orillia’s median household income of $61,581 by a comfortable margin.

Barrie’s Mayor Jeff Lehman points out the ranking has added an additional 200 towns and cities since 2016, and that will have some effect on the numbers.

“First it sounds like the survey is much bigger this year at 417 cities, so being in the top 20% is pretty good,” Lehman said. “So while we’re down a few spaces…I would have to say that given Barrie used to rank in the bottom 50% of the list, we have seen a huge improvements over the past four-to-five years.”

Report author Mark Brown said Orillia’s numbers reflect a more affordable economy where people can get around easily.

“When you look at its lower house prices and $963 for average rent – versus $1,153 in Barrie – those things help make it more affordable for more people,” Brown said.

New to the list this year, is Oro-Medonte, placing 235 out of the 417 cities’ ranked.

As Mayor Harry Hughes said, he found it’s one of the best kept secrets of central Ontario.

“Quite frankly, we should have been on the list from the beginning,” Hughes said. “It’s been one of the better places to live in Canada for a long time. We’ve got a high quality of living, with sports and the arts and with a low crime rate. And there are things you can’t measure. When I moved here, I was pleased to find everyone seemed to be so accepting and friendly.”

Hughes also mentioned Oro-Medonte’s close proximity to three hospitals – Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Georgian Bay General Hospital – that have all recently had major upgrades and renovations.

Springwater Township placed well at 95, considering it was the first time on the Best Places listing.

The Town of Innisfil also showed up for the first time in the 270 spot, and Brown said house prices – and its proximity to Toronto – account for its lower than average showing.

“Housing prices ($514,324), at five times the median household income of $88,399 is a crude but fairly effective measurement,” said Brown.

Collingwood dropped from its cozy spot of 39 in 2016 to nearly 100 on the list at 98, but again its average real estate value of $514,220 is well above the median household income of just above $60,800.

However, Collingwood was given the 11th spot in Money Sense's Canada’s Best Places to Retire 2017 report.

Once again, Orillia fared better than most and was very near the top of the list in the third spot, being topped by only Victoria, B.C. and Ottawa.

Barrie came in at 74th spot but was beaten out locally by Bracebridge, which took the 72nd best place to retire rank.

An additional report by Money Sense, Canada’s Best Places to Raise Kids, saw Oakville take seventh best spot to raise kids, with most of the glory going to Quebec, which saw Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the No. 1 spot.

For more information, visit www.moneysense.ca.

