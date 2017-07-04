LETTER: Automation nation

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth and the Liberals think that shoving up the minimum wage is going to be the cure-all for low-wage earners.

California tried it. Thousands of low-wage earners were fired and replaced with automation.

I just finished reading a story about a Seattle experiment with $15 an hour. Again, low- wage earners were fired and replaced with automation. Many others had their hours reduced so that they actually made less than they had prior to the increase. It was a negative impact by a ratio of three-to-one.

If the government really wants to help low-wage earners, then it should be looking at reducing the cost of living for heat and hydro, and the escalating municipal tax rates along with water and sewage fees.

If the government was really interested in helping raise the purchasing power of Ontario families, then it should look at encouraging businesses to implement more incentives toward employee profit-sharing scenarios and placing hard caps on the upper levels of employee management salaries.

Find ways to push the money from over-paid executives and managers and back into the middle class.

Harry Binnendyk

Springwater Township