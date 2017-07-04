Having just finished up his first season as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, Daniel Tkaczuk was anxious to see his family and rushed home to Barrie.

Coming off a good year where the Wolves had won the Central Division title and made it to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs, the former Barrie Colts captain was looking forward, after a long season, to spending some time with his wife, Lyndsey, and their young sons, Weylan, 4, and Sawyer, 2.

Then word came down that the St. Louis Blues coaching staff had been removed.

"It was a good year and I was just trying to enjoy the year that was and sure enough a couple of days later I got a call that said that we'd love to have you come to St. Louis for an interview," said Tkaczuk, who last week was hired by the NHL club as assistant/skills coach under head coach Mike Yeo.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had seen the work Tkaczuk had done with their AHL affiliate players in Chicago and passed that on to Yeo, who called Tkaczuk to bring in some of those ideas and present them to him.

"It was a good dialogue and, in the end, he said, 'We'll let you know,'" Tkaczuk explained.

Next thing the former Calgary Flames draft pick knew Yeo was telling him they wanted to bring him on board.

"You just want to jump out at the opportunity, because it's really exciting," Tkaczuk said.

After naming Darryl Sydor and Steve Ott assistant coaches earlier this offseason, the Blues completed their coaching staff by hiring Wolves head coach Craig Berube as associate coach, David Alexander as the goalie coach and Tkaczuk.

"It's a hell of an opportunity and it allows me to still do something I'm passionate about, working with players and skill development, and finding ways to get those players individual touches and help their overall game plan," said the 38-year-old, who after a 12-year professional playing career spent four seasons coaching in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, before joining the Wolves last season.

"I'm working with a great set of coaches, a good set of players," he added. "It was a step last year (with Chicago) and Armstrong valued it, which is nice, so to be given an opportunity like that is really fortunate."

For Tkaczuk, his job is to keep it about the players as much as he can. It's the approach he takes as a coach and one he took in Chicago this season.

The player benefits overall, plays better and helps the team. That extra communication is appreciated by his players.

"Try to make sure there's something there for them to improve every day," Tkaczuk said. "Players love the game and sometimes the situations they get put in can't be that fun. There we were making sure that there was (not only) a plan in place for the team, but each individual player within that team game plan, and in turn they gave us their full energy, and gave us what they had.

"And, low and behold, we finished in first place in the division and won a playoff round even though we lost guys to injury and call-ups."

As a team, the Wolves finished with 44-19-13 record, their best record since 2009-10. The players also benefitted individually. Forward Kenny Agostino led the AHL in scoring and was named the league's most valuable player. Forwards Ivan Barbashev and Magnus Paajarvi were called up to St. Louis in the second half and did well.

Defenceman Vince Dunn had a solid AHL rookie campaign.

"It's one of those things, don't put the cart before the horse," Tkaczuk said. "A lot of teams do that and they just expect results. We had a very good mindset of team game plan, but we also had plans for all those players and they gave it right back to us.

"It was a win, win, win across the board."

The Blues were impressed with the individual attention given to each player by Tkaczuk and it's why they added him to their NHL staff.

"Daniel is very dedicated to the skill portion of the game," Armstrong told NHL.com. "He travels the world doing seminars, (both) one-on-one and group things. He made a great presentation to Mike (Yeo) and I about the drills he did with players.

"He tries to incorporate why they're doing it and how it's going to help their game."

Tkaczuk still has to get things set up to work and live in St. Louis, but he also knows there's plenty of work ahead to learn about his new players in St. Louis.

"This is my fourth team in four years, so I've got to really go out there now and learn even more about these players so I can communicate and leverage their strengths, but also in a way help their weaknesses so they can help our team game plan even more," he said.

"That's what I try to do. If I can do that and be resourceful as I can for those coaches I work with, for the management I work with, now all of a sudden everyone is pulling the rope together and we'll all benefit."

While the family will spend some time together in St. Louis this upcoming season, Barrie will still be home.

"They will be there with me for a good portion of the year, but we're a Barrie family," Tkaczuk said. "There will be busier points to the year that will be difficult on the family life, but that's the nature of the pro game and the life as a coach.

"Our family has roots here, so they will be back and forth quite a bit."

Tkaczuk will certainly stay busy this summer.

He has rookie camp with the Blues immediately after this weekend's NHL draft. He is once again helping out with Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp being held in Calgary for five days, starting on July 22nd.

He will also be running the annual elite skill camps in conjunction with the Barrie 'AAA' group at the National Training Rinks in Barrie on Aug. 14 and 21.

"It's something that was a big part of me and it still is," he said of teaching young hockey players. "I enjoy it, especially with the local community players."

Tkaczuk hasn't forgotten that this is where he got his coaching start. He is thankful for the opportunity Barrie hockey coaches like Hugh Campbell and Norm McCauley gave him to spend time with young players and get on the ice with them to pass on everything he had learned as a player.

"It gave me some confidence, but also allowed me to do something I'm passionate about," said the Blues new coach, who will once again hit the ice for the Hockey Night in Barrie charity hockey game this August. "So that in turn turns into a job with Owen Sound, some work with the OHF (Ontario Hockey Federation), Hockey Canada and so forth.

"This is where I got my start in coaching, right here at the grassroots level with local Barrie players."

Just as important to him this summer, Tkaczuk will make sure to spend time with his young family.

"They're growing quick," he said of Weylan and Sawyer. "We love going for little bike rides around Kempenfelt Bay and some local spots, and catching up with everybody.

"This is home for sure."

Tkaczuk is thrilled to get a chance to work in the NHL and believes it's all possible because of the support he's received from Lyndsey and the kids.

"She realized it's my passion," he said. "There'll be some tougher days, we realize that, but we know that in the end this is something you're passionate about and you're good at, and you've got an opportunity here.

"I wouldn't be able to do it without that support. To have that means a lot to me."