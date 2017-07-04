A tiny pair of wooden shoes will soon represent a huge debt of gratitude to Canada.

Barrie residents Doreen Beekhuizen, and her husband Simon, have donated the Dutch liberation wooden shoes which her father, Pte. James McGinnis, received from a grateful nation in 1944 in Tilburg after the Dutch city was liberated by the Allied forces on Oct. 27.

On July 11, the James McGinnis Liberation Wooden Shoes will be presented to the National War Museum in Ottawa in the presence of Dutch Ambassador Henk van der Zwan.

McGinnis, formerly of Flos Township and later Barrie, was serving as a truck driver with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps, which participated in the liberation of Holland, when it rolled into Tilburg to the cheers from local residents.

"These small liberation wooden shoes are not only unique but very special personal gifts from Dutch men and women who at the time had little to give, having survived the war under dire circumstances, including the ‘Hunger Winter’ of 1944/45, during which thousands died of starvation," said Dutch historian and journalist Theo Luykenaar.

While stationed in Tilburg, McGinnis received his pair of liberation wooden shoes (‘Bevrijdingsklompjes’) sometime towards the end of 1944 from the grateful Dutch.

"Probably hundreds of these miniature wooden shoes, now very rare, were given away - as very personal gifts - by Dutch and Belgians, ordered from professional wooden shoe makers," Luykenaar said. "But many were homemade, as the citizens of these countries were thankful for their liberation by the Canadian and Allied forces and they had very little else to give."

Currently only 14 are known to exist, he added.

“Eight are on display in the National Liberation Museum in Groesbeek in Holland close to the Canadian War Cemetery where more than 2,300 Canadian soldiers are laid to rest,” he said.

Doreen Beekhuizen said she is thrilled to be passing on part of her family's legacy.

"My dad didn't talk a lot about his war experiences; I was very young," she said. "We were not allowed to play with (the Dutch shoes).

"We knew they were very special. They were proudly displayed on a side table in our living room in Barrie at that time."

In a strange twist of fate, her husband Simon - who was nine-years old at the time - may have laid eyes on his future father-in-law before Doreen was ever born.

In May 1945, after the Germans capitulated, ending the war in Europe, Canadian soldiers - including McGinnis - were shoring up food supplies for the residents of western Holland, where Simon lived.

Simon said it's possible Doreen's father drove right in front of him.

"I think the chances were pretty good because he earlier participated in Operation Faust, delivering the food behind the German lines which I think was really awesome," Simon said. "The Germans, who knew the war was lost, allowed Canadian trucks to come in and not fire on them.

"That takes a lot of guts and to say to yourself, 'Well I hope they remember not to fire on me.'"

Simon said he had no idea at the time what his future would hold.

"If somebody would've said to this little kid standing there in his shorts and malnourished that one day he would live in Canada, be married to a Canadian woman, have a son - a major in the Canadian Forces - I would've said, 'No way'" he said.

