BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY – Serious charges were laid after a drunk man forgot his son was home alone on Canada Day.

South Simcoe Police were called to a Bradford bar about an intoxicated man who refused to leave at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The man became belligerent with police and was arrested due to his intoxicated state.

Officers went to the man’s home to see if an someone could take care of him but there was no answer at the door.

The man was held at the police station to sober up.

However, at around 6 a.m., the man decided to tell the officer that his two-year-old son was home alone.

Police returned to the home and located the boy who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He was found to be in good health and was turned over to the Children’s Aid Society.

A 33-year-old Bradford man was charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessities of life. He held for a bail hearing