GEORGINA TWP. – A young Toronto man died swimming with friends at Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Canada Day.

A group of young men were swimming in a sandy area and were making their way back to shore when they entered a deeper area of water, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police.

“(He) became panicked and went into distress,” Schmidt said via a Periscope video on Sunday.

Sibbald Park is located on the southwestern shores of Lake Simcoe.

Schmidt said a second man tried to assist his friend and he, too, experienced distress and fell under water.

The two men were rescued and taken to shore where CPR was performed, said Schmidt, adding both men were transported to area hospitals.

“The first male was able to be revived and he will be okay. But the second man was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Schmidt said.

The deceased is a 19-year-old Toronto man. His family was notified and police will not be releasing his name.

Schmidt advises people to wear PDFs and to be aware of their surroundings.

A 19-year-old Toronto man drowned swimming with friends at Sibbald Point on the southwest side of Lake Simcoe on Canada Day. PHOTO: PERISCOPE OPP