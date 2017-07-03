LETTER: The meaning of the oath

All citizens that arrive here, or are here already, should have an oath with a meaning they understand.

By changing it to be more in keeping with our flag, it will be better understood than swearing to head of state in the United Kingdom.

When I talk to newcomers or fellow Canadians, they do not really understand what we stand for in this great country by what they swear in the present oath.

The Oath of Citizenship, or Citizenship Oath, is a statement recited and signed by candidates who wish to become citizens of Canada and a promise to abide by our laws and customs; upon signing the oath, citizenship is granted to the signer.

New citizens must take the oath. As Canada is officially bilingual in English and French, the presiding official leads new citizens in both languages at citizenship ceremonies. It is mandatory that the presiding official and/or the citizenship officials observe each applicant reciting the oath.

I believe that it is time to review our commitment to this country and move on to be more Canadian with a change to the Oath of Citizenship to be more Canadian, which would finish the job the former prime minister Lester Pearson did in 1965 when he gave us our flag.

The following is a suggestion on what it could be with the change being faithfulness to our new flag.

This could read as follows;

'I swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to our head of state and the dominion called Canada, and to the flag that represents us, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada and fulfill my duties as a Canadian citizen.'

Walter Helling

Innisfil