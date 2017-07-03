Indians end Kings’ season

Another promising season ended in deep disappointment for the Orillia Experience Nissan Kings on the weekend as they were swept out of the playoffs by the Akwesasne Indians.

The heartbreaking game was a microcosm of the season for the Kings as they came out strong and only trailed the heavily favoured Indians 3-2 after one period despite playing in the unfriendly confines of the Anowarako:wa Arena.

The Kings matched the Indians step by step in the second period and, after two quick goals from veteran Tyler Conn, Orillia closed the gap to 6-5 with five minutes left to play in the middle stanza. From that moment on, however, the home side took over, scoring three goals in the period’s final two minutes and then outscoring the weary Kings 7-1 in the final frame to post the 16-7 decision and earn a 3-0 series sweep.

While the final score did not flatter the Kings, the visitors gave everything they had. Orillia came into the game with just 16 runners and had to play the most important game of the season without key offensive veterans Trent Boyd and Tyler Goodchild in addition to defensive standout Sean Caufield, who missed the game due to work commitments. Tye King (injury) and Dallin Blunt (family) also missed the game.

The Indians, smelling blood, tried to engage the short-staffed Kings in physical play to take advantage of their lack of depth.

“It was a chippy affair where every play seemed like it ended in a scrum of pushing and chirping,” said Kings president Joel Campbell.

After a pair of slashing penalties midway through the first period, Kings captain Jake Beard questioned the referee’s calls. He was given an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and tossed from the game – a huge loss for the Kings, who had to play the remainder of the physical contest without their on-floor leader and rock-solid defender.

It also left the Kings with 15 runners for the rest of the game – a factor that took its toll as the game wore on.

“We just ran out of gas,” lamented Campbell.

But the Kings really lost this series on the previous weekend, when they hosted the Indians for a pair of games; they lost both in what were winnable games on their home floor at Rotary Place. Heading to Akwesasne down 2-0 in a best-of-five series is daunting for any team.

It marks the second straight year the Kings have made the playoffs only to be swept in the first round.

“All in all, it was a good year,” said Campbell. “We just have to figure out the next step to win some playoff series.”

It might be difficult for the Kings, who had an up-and-down season that saw them compile a 9-10-1 record, to return to the playoffs next year as they are losing a quartet of key players who are now too old to play junior lacrosse.

The biggest shoes to fill will be those of Matthew Campbell, who has led the Kings in scoring for three consecutive years. The two-time Kings’ player of the year finished sixth in league scoring this year after netting 52 goals and adding 41 assists in 19 games. In his six-year Kings career, the talented, hard-working forward amassed 283 points.

The Kings will also be losing defender Mitchell Swailes and offensive standout David Wilkie, who was third in team scoring this season with 48 points. Also graduating is Tyler Conn, who shone in 11 games for the Kings this year after playing the bulk of his junior career in Huntsville.

The Kings will officially mark the end of the season with their awards banquet later this summer. A date has not yet been determined.

