On Sunday July 02, 2017 at approximately 5:00 pm the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report that a male had been swept away in the Green River located in Ramara Township. The male has yet to be located.

Preliminary investigation reveals several persons were swimming in the Green River when one male got taken away by the fast moving current. A friend of the missing man tried to rescue the male by utilizing a nearby canoe. The canoe capsized and this male had to be rescued by and off duty Fire Fighter. This male was treated by County of Simcoe Emergency Medical Services at the scene.

Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) and OPP Helicopter were called in to assist the Orillia OPP Marine Unit, Orillia Fire Department, Rama Fire, Ramara Fire and Rescue with searching the river and shores nearby.

OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USAR) will be called in on July 03, 2017 to continue the search of the Green River for the missing swimmer.

On Monday July 03, 2017 at approximately 9:45 am the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit recovered the body of the missing swimmer. The male is a 26 year old originally from India. The body will be held for a post mortem examination at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

Next of kin have been notified; however the name will not be released to respect the wishes of the family.

