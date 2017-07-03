TORONTO -

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Miguel Montero and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Montero has a .286 average with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan has played in 1,149 big-league games since making his debut with Arizona in 2006. Montero spent parts of nine seasons with the Diamondbacks and was in his third season with the Cubs.

The Blue Jays transferred outfielder Darrell Ceciliani to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.