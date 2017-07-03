Barrie's Canada Day celebrations close out with a big bang
Thousands of people gathered along the shores of Kempenfelt Bay Saturday night for the spectacular Canada 150 fireworks display. KEVIN LAMB PHOTO
The nearly 15-minute long show culminated with an amazing finale that lit up the sky.
City streets downtown and around the bay were jammed after the show that ended with rounds of applause from appreciative viewers.