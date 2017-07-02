With less than a week to go, Orillia is in second place in the Coors Banquet One Horse Town contest.

Just Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan stands between the city and a concert featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Jess Moskaluke and the James Barker Band.

And if anyone knows something about being in a one horse town – specifically this one horse town – it's James Barker.

Barker's hometown of Woodville, population 650, is about 40 minutes from Orillia.

“I spent a lot of my childhood in Orillia, because a lot of my dad's auction and business was in Orillia,” he said. “It kind of just feels like a hometown. We know so many people and have so much family up in Orillia, it would be really cool to get to play there.”

The band – which consists of Barker, Taylor Abram, Connor Stephen and Bobby Martin – first formed in 2013, but the relationships within them go back a full decade.

Stephen, from the Beaverton/Brechin area, and Barker first started playing together after meeting at band camp when they were 16. Then, they were playing angrier alternative rock, while Barker honed his country music chops.

Working in separate bands, they both found themselves in the Lagoon City studio where Abram was employed, working on music and forging a collective bond. They would also run into Martin through the bar scene, as their different bands all crossed paths.

While they may have completed a circle tour of Lake Simcoe in their formation, their first proper Orillia show was just this past winter at the Geneva Event Centre. Recently, they opened for Dean Brody at Casino Rama, a return of sorts, as Barker and Abram, originally from Barrie, often played as a duo at the Simcoe Ale House inside the casino.

It's a good time for Barker. His band just won the Fan's Choice award from the Country Music Association of Ontario and he was recently engaged to his girlfriend of two years. He knew his fiancee was the one back when he band was playing to just a handful of people each night and she stuck it out, he joked. A lot more than a handful are coming to the band's shows now.

A significant reason the James Barker Band has found the success it has in the past couple of years is thanks to Boots and Hearts. At the 2015 festival, the first one held in Oro-Medonte, the James Barker Band won the emerging artist showcase. That led to a contract with Universal Music and a debut EP, Game On, which was released earlier this year.

For Barker and his bandmates to play another show in their defacto back yard, they need those Boots and Hearts diehards to support Orillia in the One Horse Town vote.

“If there's one thing that Boots and Hearts has proven and also helped out in the community, is that it lets country music fans know how much fun these events can be,” Barker said. “If we have the opportunity to have a second festival or big concert, people latch onto it. Maybe if we're in a town that hasn't had something like Boots and Hearts, they wouldn't be as excited about something like this.”

The night before voting for the One Horse Town closes, Barker and his bandmates travel to Bala to play The Kee. Only ever being there once, for a show he played last Canada Day, Barker has the utmost respect for one of the most famous rooms in Canada.

“It is like the coolest venue I had ever been at,” he said. “It was a crazy experience for me to be my first time at The Kee and for us to be playing there. It was a surreal moment, especially seeing all the posters of the people who played there in the past.... The Kee is one of those rooms where you feel the history.”

For tickets for Barker's show Saturday night in Bala, head to thekee.com.

From now until July 9, those 19 and over can vote once a day to ensure Orillia is named the Coors Banquet One Horse Town for 2017, bringing the concert to the city this fall. To vote, visit coorsbanquet.ca/oht.

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales