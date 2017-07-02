INNISFIL – For one small second he was terrified.

But the next four minutes were some of the best of his entire life.

In his long, almost 90 years on planet earth, Elly Gotz has known the highs and lows life can throw at a person.

On Sunday, he waited out the stormy weather to fulfill a lifelong dream of jumping out of an airplane.

“For one second, it was really scary,” Gotz said mere seconds after he picked himself up off the green turf of the Toronto Skydive airfields on the 4th Line of Innisfil.

“The air is cold and it hits your face and it’s not scary, it’s just the shock of it. But then, it’s an amazing feeling. You look around and it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. You’re floating and it’s so beautiful, so peaceful,” Gotz said, with a contagious grin that brought tears to his family and friend’s eyes.

Gotz’s family had waited since his initial jump time of 11 a.m. was delayed when showers hit central Ontario. to nearly 4 p.m. when a window of opportunity to jump opened up.

Inside the hangar, watching the rain pour outside, Gotz spoke of his life and the low periods that began when he was just 13-years old living with his parents in Lithuania.

In March 1941, the Nazis marched into Kovno and swiftly occupied the small town, forcing the Gotz family of three to move into what later became known as the Kovno Ghetto concentration camp.

“We were lucky. Only 5% of the population of Lithuania Jews survived the Second World War,” Gotz said, “They just took the people out of the small towns into the forests, dug big pits and shot them and buried them there,” Gotz said.

“Because I was a child, I didn’t have to go do slave labour. That was for men 13 to 65. I was lucky, I got to learn a trade – metal work – and I survived because of it.”

Gotz said his mother was sent away to a camp in Germany and he and his he were taken to Dachau, where they were slowly starved to death before being liberated by the U.S. Army on April 26, 1945.

“I was 17-years old and weighed only 70 pounds when they liberated us,” Gotz said.

A natural storyteller, Gotz and his mother and father, who also barely survived the war, emigrated to Norway and later South Africa, where he studied engineering.

He moved to Canada with his wife and three children in 1964 and owned several plastic production businesses before retiring to become a Holocaust survivor spokesperson at high schools.

“He speaks at a lot of schools, talking about how you overcome adversity,” said his wife Esme. “This year, he’s already spoken to 9,000 students.”

One of the university students he inspired, Daniel Szulc, 23, was one of 30 students who travelled with Gotz to Poland and Germany to visit the concentration camps last year.

Szulc, and John Syko, a teacher from St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School, who befriended Gotz after he spoke to his students, both agreed to jump with him to celebrate Canada’s confederation.

“I’m in my 60th year, and he’s in his 90th year, so over chess one night, we agreed that to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday – we’d have 150 years between us – so we should jump out of a plane,” Syko said, adding, “It made sense at the time.”

Gotz wanted to encourage people to attend the Royal Ontario Museum’s Architecture of the Holocaust exhibit created at University of Waterloo, showing the gas chambers used in the concentration camps.

“When I saw it, I felt the cold hand of history on my back,” said Gotz.

