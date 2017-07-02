Police are investigating a suspicious Canada Day death

Barrie police were called after a man was admitted to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), after a patient was admitted with obvious signs of trauma.

Police are in the initial phases of the investigation, however, information obtained thus far has determined an altercation between two males occurred sometime the previous evening at an address on Anne Street South.

A 45-year-old Barrie male succumbed to his injuries shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

A forensic postmortem will take place on Monday, July 3rd at the Center of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Investigators are looking to speak to 37-year-old Bryan Smith of Barrie.

Police believe the male is currently in the Midland-Penetanguishene area and are urging him to contact investigators immediately. The victim and suspect were known to each other and police do not believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact the Barrie Police Homicide Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com