A suspicious Canada Day death has sparked a police investigation at an Anne St. South townhouse complex.

Barrie police were summoned to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) after a man – who had been admitted with obvious signs of trauma – died on Canada Day shortly after 8 p.m.

But Barrie police Sgt. Glen Crooks of the forensic unit, said it’s still too early to tell how or why the 45-year-old Barrie man died.

“We don’t know what happened,” Crooks said, “It’s so early in the investigation. It’s important to take our time to determine which way this is going, whether it was a medical condition or something else.

“We’ll know so much more when the post mortem is performed on Monday.”

Standing outside 188 Anne St. South where a fight between the deceased man and another person occurred on Friday night, Crooks’ unit had cordoned off the back yard of Unit B townhouse and were surveying the property with a drone.

Police have yet to identify the deceased, but say they are looking for Bryan Smith, 37, of Barrie, whom they believe is visiting in the Midland or Penetanguishene area.

Next-door neighbour, Kaela Ritchie, said she heard a man and woman laughing and having fun Friday afternoon.

“But between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., they started yelling and screaming obscenities at each other,” Ritchie said. “She said she was going to call the police and then friends stepped in and broke it up and brought them inside.”

Ritchie said she doesn’t know the couple involved in the argument, nor does she know if it’s connected to the death of the man police are investigating.

“I figured something must have happened, they’ve cordoned off the area and it’s now a crime scene and the forensic people are here,” Ritchie said.

“It’s not a good way to end your Canada Day weekend.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Barrie Police Homicide Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1