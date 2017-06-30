SIU investigation in Midland

The province's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident in Midland just around midnight Friday.

Officers from the Midland Police Service were called to Georgian Bay General Hospital responding to a disturbance, involving a man who had arrived a short time earlier, a news release stated. Soon after the interaction with police, the man was found without vital signs outside the hospital.

Initially, the SIU had reported he was deceased, but that was later corrected. The man was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

The number of police officers involved in the SIU's investigation has yet to be released.

It is not believed that none of the officers' weapons were discharged during the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

