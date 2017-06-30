City police are looking for two men who took more than $500 worth of scrap metal from a Barrie compound June 17.

At 8:10 a.m. that day, police say a black Chevrolet pickup truck drove onto Tri Truck Centre property and reversed into the Hart Drive compound.

Two men got out of the truck and loaded a pile of scrap metal into the truck's bed.

They were there for about four minutes before driving north on Hart Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. C. Welten at 705-725-7025, ext. 2711 or at cwelten@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.