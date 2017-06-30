It's a short walk from the Ward 6 seat in Barrie's Council Chambers to the CAO's chair at the head administration table.

Michael Prowse officially makes the trek July 1, and it's a leap of faith, of sorts.

After more than 13 years as a city councillor, Prowse is Barrie's new chief administrative officer, replacing Carla Ladd.

“This was not the easy choice for council,” said Prowse, 48. “The easy choice for council was do what you've always done. This is a pretty bold move, and I appreciate their faith and belief in me.

“And I have no doubt that I will pay it back, but it is a bold move.”

A local council doing what's normally done is hiring a new CAO from within, or someone from another municipality.

Prowse comes from the private sector, where he has 21 years of management experience, leading to an executive role with G&K Services Canada, a uniform rental and service company in business for more than a century.

He was G&K's general manager for south-central Ontario, had just less than 400 employees under his purview, six service departments and two plants.

Prowse was responsible for staffing and financial results, and for $70 million a year in revenue at G&K.

“Because of my experience, I will always look at things through what I would describe as a business lens. I'm not saying that's better or worse, it's just different,” he said.

“So I do have the benefit of having almost 14 years at the council table. I understand all the issues we're involved in today. But when I sit at the table, I will always look at it a little differently than a lifetime bureaucrat might have, or somebody who'd grown up in the municipal sector.

“Again, not saying it's better or worse, but it will always be a different perspective,” Prowse said.

“In the private sector, you're very focused on cost containment. You're rewarded on driving profits, you're rewarded on growing the business, while controlling costs. That's not the same as the municipal sector, but I think some of the best practises can be adopted or at least modelled so that we can look at (them) in the municipal sector. So I think it's going to benefit.”

Prowse had been on an unpaid leave of absence from council since late March, pursuing a 'professional development opportunity' that turned out to be the CAO position.

City council will hold a special meeting July 10 to appoint a Ward 6 councillor for the remainder of the 2014-2018 term of office.

Prowse said he had not tired of being a Barrie councillor, even though he was going on 14 years on council and decided, election-by-election, whether to run again.

He has not stayed in the background during this time, being the city's finance committee chairman the last two terms, helping set city budgets, property taxes and service levels.

But becoming Barrie's next CAO is a unique opportunity.

“You don't have a change of leadership that often and we are embarking on some historic times through the (former Innisfil) lands and the economic development opportunities in the downtown,” Prowse said. “And the truth of the matter is, if not now, when?

“Because it may never be an opportunity again and I thought this is something I thought I was capable of doing. I would bring a different perspective than a typical municipal employee or a CAO from another municipality.”

Naturally, he talked it over with his wife Karyn. They are both from Toronto and have lived in Barrie for just more than 20 years. Their sons are Travis, 30, Logan, 22 and Raiden, 20.

He got his family's support.

“I at least wanted to give council the option of something different, and if they saw that there would be some value in that, or interest in that, then I might be the guy,”he said.

“If they wanted to go with what they've often done in the past, and many municipalities have done, then they wouldn't have interest in me and that would be fine and I would return to my council duties and, as they say, keep my day job.”

Prowse said his priorities as CAO will be familiar with council, city staff and Barrie residents.

They include continuing to improve the culture at city hall, continue to improve service levels and keep driving innovation, or new ways of doing things.

“The road to the promised land is through innovation,” he said. “That's how you're going to improve your service delivery model, really.”

As a Barrie councillor, Prowse was hardly shy about saying what he thought about the issues facing this city, and what should be done about them – although playing to the media was not his style.

He doesn't expect that to change much as CAO.

“I may shape it a little bit,” Prowse said of his message. “My commitment to council, when I started this process, and through the interview process, was that I would give them (councillors) my expert opinion, as staff is expected to do. They are free to dismiss that opinion, as council will make the decision at the end of the day.

“But I think I have a reputation of being fairly forthright on issues. I believe I will continue to be that way. I have a great working relationship with council, but at the end of the day, council is the boss. They decide what they do and what they don't do.”

Prowse also knows there will be little or no easing into the CAO position for him.

Councillors will hold another special meeting later in July to make a decision on building the $120-million Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus - to house new Barrie police headquarters, the Barrie Fire and Emergency Service training facility and a Simcoe County paramedics hub – in a still-to-be revealed location.

Despite being on leave from council, Prowse said he's followed every meeting, read every staff report, to stay current with this issue.

Whether the project is approved, altered, phased in or even rejected could be the most important decision this council makes.

“The price tag is scary,” he said. “Nobody wants to put their name beside that type of expenditure, but at some point it's going to have to get done.

“You can kick the can down the road a little bit and you know I've been on a council that's done that for many years, and sometimes for good reason, but at the end of the day, when you think you're saving money, you typically aren't.”

Prowse said his CAO contract with the city is open-ended, and that he serves at the will of council.

But he notes his great love for Barrie, and that this is an opportunity to give back.

bbruton@postmedia.com