INNISFIL – A woman was struck in the face and wrestled to the ground Thursday evening after an argument turned violent.

South Simcoe officers went to an Alcona home at 8:15 p.m. and say a man called police after the woman next door said she had been assaulted by her husband.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

He will be living in Toronto and has been ordered to stay away from the woman until his July court date.

Police say the woman did not require medical attention.