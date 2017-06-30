No one was injured after a 42 foot boat started sinking along the Trent-Severn Waterway (TSW) Thursday.

The boat reportedly hit the rock cut near the Hamlet swing bridge at around 10:30 a.m. and immediately started taking on water. Bystanders noticed the boat was in distress and were able to help the seven occupants and a dog to safety at their dock in deep water, before towing the boat to a shallow shoreline near Canning Road, on the north side of the TSW.

The boat remained submerged Friday near property owned by Brian Smith. From his home across the road, he witnessed most of the events unfold.

“For whatever reason, the stabilizer under the water line of his vessel caught a rock down there and it punctured a hole,” Smith explained Friday.

Since then the boat has sank probably another foot and is solidifying in the silt. But that isn't the problem hindering clean up.

“The issue is about 4 o'clock yesterday, she started leaking diesel,” Smith said.

OPP marine officers were at the scene about an hour after the call came in. When word came the boat was leaking fuel, a full response from local authorities, Parks Canada, the TSW, Transport Canada and the federal Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) took hold.

The boater, from Toronto, estimated he had nearly a full tank when he started sinking. Smith estimates that to be about 900 gallons.

The clean-up crew assigned to the incident by the insurance company acted quickly once the spill was discovered. Peter Head, of Head Start Construction, explained they first put down a product called Micro 50, which he called “the first line of defence.”

When hydrated, the microbes in Micro 50 actually eat hydrocarbon products, such as diesel fuel, and will survive in the water until there are no hydrocarbons left. The byproduct it leaves behind is water, oxygen and carbon dioxide.

A second product, a float absorbent most similar to peat moss, was also utilized. That product was designed to absorb oil, but not water. Between the two, so far, head estimates about 95% of the spill has been contained to the immediate area in front of Smith's dock.

A spokesperson from the TSW said the case was under the jurisdiction of the MOECC. A call to that agency has not yet been returned.

Smith has lived on Canning Road for the past five years; his father was there the previous 35. He can't recall any major incidents from the past four decades aside from Thursday's accident and one further upstream on the other side of the lake in 2016.

“This kind of occurrence, right now, two for two,” Smith said. “(But before) very rarely. I've been up and down, my parents were here, we never heard of anything.”

Before the boat can be removed, divers need to attend the scene to plug the remaining holes they can, and will likely also assess the breach in the hull from the rock cut.

Still, the boat is expected to remain in the harbour until at least Sunday.

The barges that would be used to remove the vessel are currently unavailable as they are loaded up with fireworks for Canada Day celebrations Saturday night.

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales