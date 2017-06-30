Just in case you are planning to have a little fun with fireworks to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Barrie city police are reminding you not to have too much fun.

There are several Barrie bylaws and safety precautions to keep in mind.

Setting off fireworks when the winds exceed 40 kilometres an hour carries a $180 fine, for example.

The fine is $240 for setting off fireworks on a highway or public park, igniting unauthorized fireworks within 300 metres of a hospital, nursing home, school or church, or setting them off within 8 metres of a building, tent, trailer, camp or vehicle.

Setting off fireworks within 300 m. of gasoline or other explosive or flammable substances carries a $490 fine.

Creating a danger by setting off fireworks carries a $365 fine.

The City of Barrie will hold a Canada Day fireworks show over Kempenfelt Bay on July 1 at 10 p.m.

Admission is free.