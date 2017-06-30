BEER HERE!

These large letters announce the latest attraction at Loblaws' Bayfield Street store in Barrie.

“I think it's a long time coming,” said Glenn Vieneau, shopping with his wife Susan early Friday afternoon, of the 240 different types of beer and cider available.

“We just spend three weeks in Arizona and you could get it anywhere.”

“It's convenient,” said Susan, after selecting cider from the cooler. “In one store, out one store.”

Shane Burnett, Loblaws' manager, said his store's beer and cider supplies are 90% cans and the goal is to eventually have 280 different types.

“As soon as the building sign went up (BEER HERE!), we had people looking for it,” he said.

There is refrigerated beer and cider, and on shelves, and beverages will soon be on skids too. Loblaws has equal representation of Ontario's local or craft beer, as well as multinational brands.

“Our customers shop with us for all the ingredients of great meals, and we can better serve that demand now that beer is here,” Burnett said.

Barrie's store is one of almost 60 grocery stores in Ontario where Loblaws is selling beer.

Half of the shelf space has been allocated to local beer or cider.

The province announced in early May it had authorized 76 new independent and large grocery stores to stock their shelves with alcoholic beverages, starting June 30.

These expanded sales began in December 2015, with 130 stores initially allowed to sell beer and cider – and 70 of those also selling wine.

Beer and cider will eventually be sold in as many as 450 grocery stores in Ontario, and wine will be in as many as 300 of those stores.

The province picked the winning grocers through a competitive bidding process held by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Grocery stores are allowed to sell beer in tall-boy cans and six-packs, with LCBO stores selling six and 12-packs of beer, but the foreign-owned Beer Store retains exclusive rights to sell cases of 24.

The grocers must have designated shelf areas for alcohol and have standard hours of sale.

Beer can be bought at Barrie's Bayfield Street Loblaws between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“I think it's great as long as they (Loblaws) keep the price competitive,” said Vieneau.

With files by The Canadian Press

bbruton@postmedia.com