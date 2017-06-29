Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – A worker is in serious condition in a Toronto trauma centre after being struck by a skidsteer loader at Friday Harbour Wednesday morning.

South Simcoe police were called to a construction site at 7:30 a.m. to respond to a workplace accident.

Officers helped Innisfil firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics with the victim, then identified witnesses.

Ontario's Labour Ministry is now investigating the incident.

Friday Harbour is a residential development located on the shores of Lake Simcoe, near the east end of Big Bay Point Road.