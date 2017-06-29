Smith rolls into Barrie next week

Pianist Benjamin Smith returns to Barrie next week with a program of music by Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert.

Smith made his professional orchestral debut with Orchestra London in 2005.

The Chatham native holds degrees from the University of Toronto, the Juilliard School (master’s) and Stony Brook University (doctorate) as well as an artist diploma from the Glenn Gould School (GGS).

The award-winning pianist has performed here in the past at Seniors Serenade concerts, Colours of Music and a 2014 faculty concert to help raise money for student scholarships for Barrie’s summer music program Midsummer Sound.

His recordings range from classical works such as Saint-Saëns, Schumann and Beethoven with Canadian cellist Dongkyun An to new, commissioned chamber works featuring native flutes with Toronto’s Grammy-nominated virtuoso Ron Korb.

Smith has appeared in recital with numerous well-known artists, such as the Cecilia String Quartet. He was a member of the Israelievitch-Smith-Ahn piano trio and Esprit Orchestra in Toronto, performing with both for two seasons.

In addition, he has appeared in many festivals in Canada and the U.S. and has been a guest performer with several symphony orchestras.

A recent highlight for Smith included playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall in New York City.

Smith, who lives in Toronto, works as a lecturer, coach and collaborator for the Glenn Gould School and the Taylor Young Artist Academy at the Royal Conservatory.

He performs at the Midday Music With Shigeru concert Wednesday at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., beginning at noon.

Admission is $5 each, free for students.