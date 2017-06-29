The man police chased from Toronto to Orillia, and through Barrie, up Highway 400 Wednesday morning is facing 34 criminal charges – including six counts of attempted murder.

Kristian Jarvis, 31, of Toronto made a court appearance Thursday morning in a Toronto courtroom.

He also faces six counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of armed robbery and four counts of discharging a firearm.

It began just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, when Toronto police responded to a shooting call at Herzberg Gardens in North York.

Police allege one man discharged a firearm at another man, who was not injured, but the shooter escaped.

At 5 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking call in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street.

Police allege the same man went to this area, stole a car and drove to a Murray Ross Parkway address, where he attempted, unsuccessfully, to rob a man at gunpoint.

Then at 6:15 a.m., officers were called to a robbery on Norfinch Drive - where police allege the same man tried to rob another man of his car and showed a firearm. There was an altercation and a man was pistol-whipped.

And at 6:25 a.m., police were called about a man with a gun in the area of Norfinch Drive and Steeles Avenue West.

Police allege the same man approached a 53-year-old woman sitting in her car and shot at her. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, and was taken to hospital.

A man fled the area in her car, with officers in an unmarked cruiser following him.

Police allege he fired his weapon at the officers and continued to flee north along Highway 400.

Officers from several Greater Toronto Area police departments assisted in the chase, but at one point the man stopped the stolen car to shoot at officers again, Toronto police allege.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) got involved when a man began to drive north on Highway 400.

Footage shot from a television news helicopter captured a dramatic highway scene as a police cruiser struck a civilian vehicle and crashed into a guard rail during the chase.

Police were able to end the chase in Orillia, thanks to the use of a spike strip.

Police had pursued the vehicle from the 400 onto Highway 11 to the Memorial Avenue exit near Orillia.

OPP said the driver left his vehicle and ran down a ravine into a wooded area. A man was spotted by an OPP helicopter as he was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 11, and officers on the ground arrested him - on the southbound side of the highway, just after 7:15 a.m.

Police said there was a collision involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle, but there were no serious injuries – although significant damage to the vehicles.

Footage shot from a television news helicopter shows the suspect’s vehicle swerving around a spike belt. It was followed by a police vehicle that swerved, struck a civilian vehicle, ran over the spike belt and crashed into the centre guardrail.

With files by The Canadian Press