Oh buoy, it’s beach time.

Lifeguards will take to the beaches and high-chairs at both Centennial and Johnson’s beaches on Friday.

Signs will be posted to note when lifeguards are on duty, between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and buoy-lines will mark the designated supervised swimming areas.

There is no lifeguard supervision available at the other waterfront locations, including Minet’s Point Park Beach, Tyndale Park Beach, Heritage Park Water Feature, and Wilkins Beach.

Once again, the city is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross for the personal flotation device (PFD) loan service at both Johnson’s and Centennial beaches.

This program allows visitors to borrow life-jackets for free (a $10 refundable deposit is required) from the lifeguard office at Centennial Beach and Johnson’s Beach when they are on duty. More than 100 people borrowed PFDs in 2016.

A new addition to the Barrie waterfront is the inflatable water activity called Splash On.

The huge inflatable water-toy is located off Centennial Beach and opened June 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Geared for ages five and up, children under the age of nine require a parent – at no charge - to participate. All patrons will wear a PFD on the activity.

Visitors can buy a five-day pass for $99, a three-day pass is $75, a day-pass is $25 and between 5:30 to 8:30 p.m,. residents can use the waterpark for $15.

Although construction continues at Centennial Park this summer, the boardwalk is now complete and the playground is open.

Crews will be working on landscaping and sod replacement throughout the month of July in hopes of opening up those areas of the park by Aug. 5 when Kempenfest begins.

After the August long-weekend, work will begin on the south Centennial parking lot.

Once all of the construction has been completed this fall, the park will feature an additional six acres of parkland, two new pathways (bike and pedestrian), improved lighting and an expanded recreation area with event space, a boardwalk and new parking lots.

For more information about Barrie’s beaches and splash pads, visit barrie.ca/beaches.