INNISFIL – A police boat rescued five people after their boat engine failed Wednesday night near Fox Island.

Just before 9 p.m., the South Simcoe police marine unit was returning from doing security at the Canada 150 airshow by the Snowbirds over Kempenfelt Bay when it was contact by the Coast Guard.

Those aboard a 24-foot FourWinds vessel had engine failure on their way to the airshow, had tried to make repairs but were unsuccessful.

They called Mayday for help.

The John Wardrop II found the boat about four kilometres north of Fox Island and towed it to Innisfil Beach Park, where it was tied off for repairs.