Elvis back in the building

As a guest presenter, former world champion and Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko drew on his experience while lending a hand to a group of up-and-coming figure skaters at Barrie’s Allandale Recreation Centre on Wednesday.

He was taking part a five-day training seminar hosted by the Mariposa International Training Centre.

The week-long, intensive training session kicked off the school’s summer program, which attracts skaters from around the world.