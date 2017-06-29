It's a delay, if not a reprieve, for south-east Barrie residents opposing a proposed gated condo townhome community.

Fernbrook Homes has asked for a one-year extension on its rezoning application for 70 Pioneer Trail, which is east of Wilkin's Beach, well north of Big Bay Point Road.

“We had to do that based on studies that had to be done. We're anxious to get it going,” said Russ Grenon, who represents developer Fernbrook.

Another traffic study, meetings with Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority and Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources were mentioned by Grenon.

“With all of those things we had no choice,” he said. “We couldn't even proceed before getting those studies done.”

Another neighbourhood meeting would be held in the fall, Grenon said, before a public meeting could be scheduled.

Fernbrook needs the property rezoned from single-family home use to multiple-unit development. There was an approved draft plan for 19 estate homes on 70 Pioneer Trail.

Now Fernbrook wants to build 43 townhome units on eight condo blocks there.

Ralph Rieder - who lives on nearby Camelot Square, which has single-family homes – has said the proposed density doesn't fit with the existing community.

“Basically the whole neighbourhood is against this high-density plan,” he said. “We would welcome any families here, but the infrastructure ... the water lines and sewers are not built for this, the hydro is not built for this.

“Look at the streets. The streets will not hold the traffic,” Rieder said.

A neighbourhood meeting last November attracted about 50 people.

“For those that live in that area, this (rezoning) is a pretty heated event,” said Coun. Mike McCann, who represents this area.

Grenon said one traffic study has already been done, and there shouldn't be a negative impact whether 19 estate homes or 43 townhomes are built at 70 Pioneer Trail.

“These townhomes have single-car garages and the people that will be buying them will spend half the year in Florida,” he said. “That's who our demographics are for that site.”

Grenon said there have been concerns about flora and fauna, so an environmental impact study was done, and the conservation authority wants some tree planting done as well.

But Rieder said this plan is all about profit.

“If they could have made money with the 19 (homes), they would have done it already,” he said.

Grenon disagrees.

“We're trying to address all the issues. We're not going in there full force,” he said.

This proposed needs a rezoning, then site plan approval, from city council.

