It was a warm and sunny day.

While some would say the world is a different place now than it was when Canada celebrated its first day of confederation of the four provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, others would say it hasn’t changed much at all.

Local weather trivia historian, Dave Phillips of Environment Canada, dug up some statistics on weather and events on July 1, 1867, and said he was surprised to see we’d be facing similar weather patterns 150 years later.

“It was a fairly pleasant kind of day,” Phillips said.

There was a high of 23.9 degrees Celsius or about 75 Fahrenheit with a five-kilometre wind, half the sky was cloud covered, but by 9 p.m. there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

“This year, we’ll have a high of about 22 C and it should be partly cloudy,” he said.

Looking back to the mid-19th century, Phillips said all three million newly minted Canadians were pleased as punch to have a holiday on a Monday as most people worked a six-day work week.

A Sarnia newspaper reported: “Whether caused by the hot weather or bad whiskey, or both combined, fighting seems to have been the rage wherever a number of people were gathered together. It is to be regretted that the first day of our national existence should be marked by such disreputable conduct.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Barrie had one of only eight weather stations recording the temperatures across the nation in 1867. It would be almost five years later that the newly formed Parliament would create a national weather service and another 10 before releasing its first weather forecast.

Phillips said after more than 1,900 shipwrecks occurred on the Great Lakes in the two years following confederation, governments of the day saw it as their duty to inform the public of approaching storms.

As for the celebrations themselves, while there wouldn’t be electricity for another 25 years or so, people across the nation held parades, watched harness races, cricket matches, held sailing, canoe and tub races, and watched fireworks in the evening.

As usual, Barrie welcomed in the new country with its own particular brand of humour.

“Celebrations verged on the hilarious, as contestants scaled a 10-metre greasy pole or quick-stepped on rolling poles, frantically trying not to slip into the waters of Lake Simcoe,” Phillips said.

Today, as we plan for Canada’s 150th celebration, Barrie’s community events programmer, Lindsay Babcock, said some of this year’s festivities could have been undertaken a century and a half ago.

“Most of our games are inflatables. There is an obstacle course, which they could have done, but it’s on an inflatable, so no,” Babcock said. “But there is mini-golf, and a kids’ fishing pond event they could have done. It’s a family-focused, kids’ entertainment festival.

“It has changed quite a bit.”

Wracking her brain as she read through the list of activities, she brightened when she remembered the headline act on Canada Day, the Mudmen, who’ll be performing at 9 p.m., Saturday.

“They’re a Celtic rock band, and they have bagpipes,” she said.

Canada Day 150 – Barrie

Family Fun Zone in Heritage Park 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Inflatables and games

• Free face painting with Clarabella the Clown

• Vendors selling furniture, accessories, jewelry sweets, hot food, cold drinks

• Free exhibits and activities including Canadian wildlife displays and kids dance

• Fire and Glow performance by Scarlet Black & Ito the Rope artist at 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment on Promenade Days Stage

4 p.m. Tori Hathaway

5 p.m. Moon Fruits

6 p.m. Canada Day cake cutting

6:15 p.m. The Baytowne Big Band

7:45 p.m. The White Pine Dancers

9 p.m. Mudmen

9:55 p.m. O’ Canada sing-a-long

10 p.m. Fire works

Barrie Transit is offering free park ‘n ride from Allandale Recreation Centre to get downtown to enjoy the festivities.