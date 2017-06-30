Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre staff, from left, Darlene Blackler, Ingrid Gurgacz and Kimberley Sweeney, manager of obstetrics - child and youth, met with Algonquin Ridge Elementary School students Ava and Sarah who were at the Barrie hospital to donate children’s books for some of its youngest patients.

The donation was made possible thanks to Algonquin Ridge’s 150 challenge, to coincide with Canada’s 150 celebration, where students were asked to submit proposals on how they can make the community a better place.

Sarah and Ava’s proposal to purchase and donate books for youth at the hospital was selected to receive funding from Algonquin Ridge Parent Council to help turn their idea into a reality.

While at the facility, the students also received a tour of the unit.