Some things are just worth waiting for.

That it may have taken a little more time to hear his named called by an NHL team is just fine with Matt Brassard.

The Barrie native and Oshawa Generals defenceman, who was parked in his living room watching the draft on TV with his family last Saturday for a little less than four hours, was finally rewarded when Vancouver general manger Trevor Linden stepped up to the podium and called out Brassard’s name with Canucks’ 188th pick overall in the seventh round.

“It was a really special feeling,” the 18-year-old said of hearing a dream come true. “It was a long day, but it really paid off in the end.”

Brassard decided not to make the trek this weekend to Chicago and instead watched the second day of the annual NHL draft with his parents, John and Liane, younger brother, Mitch, and sister, Courtney, and his grandparents.

It ended up being almost four hours well spent.

“I was just sitting by the couch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. when I heard my named called,” Brassard said. “The wait was worth it. It was a great feeling.”

It wasn’t five minutes later when his phone rang and Linden was on the other end.

“He told me ‘congratulations’ and welcomed me, and he said, ‘We’re planning on flying you out Friday for development camp’ there.

“I’m so excited to get things going.”

Brassard was one of four players with local ties who had their names called in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Former Barrie Colts ‘AAA’ minor-midget forward Morgan Frost is now a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization after they selected the Soo Greyhounds centre with the 27th-overall pick in the first round.

Former Barrie Colts blue-line prospect Mario Ferraro, who played with Des Moines (USHL) last season and has committed to the University of Massachusetts, was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round (49th overall).

Russian forward Alexei Lipanov, who was drafted by the Barrie Colts in last year’s CHL Import Draft and has signed a contract with the OHL club, was taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (76th overall).

While Brassard would have been happy to hear his named called by any NHL club this weekend, he admits it’s a little more special that it was the Canucks that stepped up.

“It’s an honour to be drafted into the NHL and I was really excited when it was Vancouver, a Canadian team,” he said. “There’s lots of history there. Just really excited for this opportunity right now. I can’t wait to start.”

Traded by his hometown Colts to the Generals last season, Brassard finished his second OHL season with 12 goals and 20 assists in 62 games.

Hearing his named called was a big first step, but Brassard knows there’s still plenty of work ahead.

“It’s something I’ve worked my whole life for,” said the six-foot-two, 197-pound blue-liner, who will fly to Vancouver Friday for the development camp. “To finally hear my named called is such a great feeling. There’s so many people that I have to thank and so many people that have put in the time to help me get to this point.

“It’s just a door opening and I’ve got to leap through it. I have to take advantage of every opportunity that I’m given, whether that’s next week at development camp and all the way through my season next year in Oshawa. Hopefully, at some point, get a contract in the next two years and be able to make the next jump to the AHL.”

Frost didn’t have to wait as long to hear his named called after Philadelphia traded up to grab him late in the first round.

After selecting Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick with the second pick overall, the Flyers surprised everyone by making a deal with St. Louis, sending Brayden Schenn to the Blues in return for the 27th-overall pick, Jori Lehtera and a conditional 2018 first-round selection. They then used the pick to take Frost.

“I kind of had the sense that they liked me throughout all my interviews,” the 18-year-old Aurora native said. “I didn’t think they were going to trade up to take me, so it kind of caught me by surprise.”

Frost was at the draft with his dad, Andy, mother, Dana Morgan, and younger sister, Marley. His aunt and uncle also flew to Chicago from Vancouver.

“It was really special to share that with them,” said the five-foot-11, 170-pound playmaker, who had had 20 goals and 42 assists in 67 games in his second season with the Greyhounds.

“It’s been a long year and it’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time, even since I was a little kid,” Frost said of the NHL draft. “A lot of hard work was put in. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.

“It’s such an amazing feeling hearing my name called and it’s something I will never forget.”

Always a gifted offensive playmaker with great vision on the ice, Frost worked hard this season to improve his play at both ends and the Flyers noticed.

“He’s an extremely intelligent player,” Flyers GM Ron Hextall told the Philadelphia Courier-Post. “It’s his No. 1 asset. He plays smart, reads the ice well. He has a very deft touch. A good two-way player.

“He showed up really good in the testing, which is only a little piece of it, but we believe he’s a kid with an awful lot of upside.”

Frost will leave for Flyers development camp on July 5 and while he’ll take the next few days to relax and soak all this in, he’s ready for a busy summer of work.

“I’m sure they will talk to me there. They didn’t mention anything specific,” Frost said of what the Flyers will expect from him this summer. “I’m sure they’ll have a couple of things. I already know what I think in my mind what I need to work on and I’m sure they’d agree.

“I’ll look to address those things and I’ll have the hardest working summer I’ve had.”

It’s been a busy weekend for Lipanov. A first-round selection (44th overall) by the Colts in the 2016 CHL Import Draft, the Russian standout signed an OHL contract to join Barrie this coming season.

The next day he was drafted 76th overall to the Lightning.

“I was nervous,” Lipanov, through a translator, told NHL.com of waiting to hear his name called. “Every pick was passing by, passing by and nobody would pick me. So I was waiting for the Lightning.”

For Tampa Bay, Lipanov was the perfect fit for the organization.

“Alexei is a very intelligent hockey player,” Lightning GM Steve Yzerman told NHL.com. “He’s got good skills, he’s really smart. He’s a very responsible two-way player. Again, he just fits the mould of player we’re trying to bring in.”

The Sharks surprised many when they used their 49th-overall pick to grab Ferraro, who was expected to go later in the draft.

A 10th-round selection of Barrie in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection, the 18-year-old defenceman was coming off a big year with Des Moines. He finished tied for the league lead with eight goals and second in points (41) among blue-liners.

ICE CHIPS: Owen Sound Attack forward Nick Suzuki, the older brother of Colts first-round pick Ryan, was taken 13th overall by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The first two overall picks went as expected with the New Jersey Devils grabbing Swiss forward Nico Hischier and the Flyers taking Patrick.