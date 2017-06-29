Barrie couple facing charges
A Barrie couple face drug charges after city police seized cocaine and cash Tuesday. Contributed photo
Two Barrie residents face drug charges after a traffic stop by city police Tuesday in Letitia Heights.
Officers arrested a 35-year-old man, and further investigation led to the arrest of a woman, age 27, who was found in an Angus hotel room.
Police seized cocaine with a street value of $4,400, cash and drug paraphernalia.
A man and a woman have been charged with cocaine possession, trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking – along with breaking court orders on another charge.