Two Barrie residents face drug charges after a traffic stop by city police Tuesday in Letitia Heights.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man, and further investigation led to the arrest of a woman, age 27, who was found in an Angus hotel room.

Police seized cocaine with a street value of $4,400, cash and drug paraphernalia.

A man and a woman have been charged with cocaine possession, trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking – along with breaking court orders on another charge.