Barrie is going to find some Art in Unexpected Places this summer.

The first in a series of five public art installations will be launched Friday afternoon at Barrie Bus Terminal. The location speaks to the unique nature of the artworks.

“We’re inviting everyone down to the (launch where) we will be distributing a map (of artwork locations),” Amanda Dyke, Barrie’s culture officer development, said of the Barrie Public Art Committee (BPAC) project to mark Canada’s 150 anniversary.

Each piece goes well beyond visual art to incorporate history and interactive components.

The public launch on Friday takes place at one of the installation sites with a sculpture called Soapbox.

The three pastel-coloured crates at the Bus Terminal, facing the lake, are made from painted cast aluminum and are cemented to the ground. Moulded from wooden crates, they harken back to the days when people would stand on an elevated platform, such as a box, and talk about their concerns.

“It offers a forum to use your voice and practice free speech, a fundamental Canadian freedom,” said Carol-Ann Ryan, a Barrie-based curator who volunteered her time for the Art in Unexpected Places project and chose all the artists.

“We selected work that had meaning related to the history of Canada and the city of Barrie,” she added.

All of the artists are Canadian. Soapbox was created Minden-area artists Chris Hanson and Hendrika Sonnenberg.

Joining Soapbox are two additional installations, both at different spots in the downtown core.

Blue Shore, by Vancouver-based artist Nicolas Sassoon, will be installed in the windows of Tyger Shark overlooking Memorial Square. It is a digital animation that represents waves washing on to the shore of Kempenfelt Bay.

The third, called Rabbit, is a video of a shadow puppet by Toronto-based artist Ryan Park. The 20-minute loop can be seen through the window of an empty store front at 9 Clapperton St., near the Five Points intersection.

As shadow box puppetry needs light to exist, this installation ties into Illuminate Barrie, the city’s celebration of Canada 150, which kicked off Wednesday with an air show over Kempenfelt Bay.

Dyke said the BPAC seeks to profile living, nationally recognized contemporary Canadian artists and expand local audiences for public art. It’s a way of looking at familiar locations in new ways while fostering an appreciation for art.

BPAC is a volunteer committee managed by the city’s Creative Economy Department’s culture branch.

Pratt Homes, well-known for its sculptural contributions to this city, has signed on to present Art in Unexpected Places.

Watch for two additional installations later this summer.

Max Streicher will be installing three giant inflatable horses on the roof of the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts, overlooking the Five Points intersection on Aug. 18. The Toronto-based artist has become known for his inflatable sculptures, and he considers it both a medium of enchantment and fantasy as well as optimism. In Quadriga (variant), the title, the horses bridge the past with the present, as Barrie “charges” in the future as one of Canada’s fastest growing cities.

In Sans Façon, Limelight, a Calgary-based duo, bring the element of drama to the waterfront with a theatre spotlight for their live performance Sept. 1. They have become known internationally for spontaneous and time-limited displays that have been enjoyed by all who encounter it.

“The two pieces installed in August and September are time sensitive pieces; one is two to three days maximum. It will appear and disappear,” Ryan said. “Sans Façon is also participatory and encourages people to have fun and enjoy themselves.

Art in Unexpected Places kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the Barrie Bus Terminal at 24 Maple St.