Fourteen people want to be Barrie's next Ward 6 councillor.

Local journalist Laurie Watt and Steve Trotter, a Barrie councillor from 1994-2006, threw their hats in the ring Thursday, bringing the list to 14.

He joins James Dickie, Constance Elliott and Darren Roskam, Gary Harvey, John Olthuis, Mary-Florence Bartley, Avery Konda, Tara Wanamaker, Keith Robertson, Alma Sanders, Brad Thompson and Jim Hosick.

The appointed councillor will replace Michael Prowse, who takes over as Barrie CAO July 1.

Barrie city council will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber to appoint the new Ward 6 councillor.

The successful applicant will serve the remainder of the 2014 - 2018 term of office that ends on Nov. 30, 2018.

Applications and accompanying materials for the Ward 6 position are being accepted by Legislative & Court Services Department.

To be considered, a candidate must be: a Canadian citizen; at least 18 years of age;

a resident of the City of Barrie, or own or rent property in the City of Barrie (or the spouse of the owner or renter); and not legally prohibited from voting, or from holding municipal office.

Interested applicants must file a Consent to Nominee form plus a Declaration of Qualification and provide identification showing name, signature and qualifying address within the City of Barrie in person by 4:30 p.m. on July 4, 2017 at Legislative & Court Services (1st floor City Hall, 70 Collier Street, Barrie). All forms must be signed before a Commissioner for Taking Affidavits to be valid.

Council will hold a special meeting, on a still to be announced day, to hear from qualified applicants and vote for a candidate to fill the Ward 6 vacancy. This meeting will be open to the public.

Applicants are welcome to submit letters, biographies or related documents in support of their candidacy. All forms and documents submitted by the applicant are a matter of public record.

For more information about the appointment including application forms, visit barrie.ca/appointment.