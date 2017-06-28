Before Zach makes tracks, he’s first going to shoot some sweet hoops.

With a little help from friends like Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, Zach Hofer is raising money and awareness of mental health with a charity basketball game July 26.

Shooting hoops in the gym with Lehman on Wednesday, Hofer’s mother Shelley and his step father Derek Clark watched from sidelines and talked about the success of their little son’s dream of running a series of marathons to help people with mental health illnesses.

“It’s been very phenomenal,” Shelley said. “We did not expect the response from the community like this. Kids have been creating their own fundraisers at their own schools, by holding (loose) change drives and baking cupcakes and then presenting us with $1,000.

“It’s been amazing. They’re writing Zach letters, saying how he’s like Terry Fox.”

Zach’s dream of running did come from learning about Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope at Codrington Public School.

However, Shelley admitted she initially tried to talk the recently-turned 13-year-old boy out of running to Ottawa from Barrie, but eventually acquiesced.

“Zach’s experienced people with mental health (concerns) at school with some of his friends, and I have a depressive disorder that was diagnosed when I was little. He’s not showing any signs of it yet, but he does understand when he sees I’m not at my best, this is not indicative of our family life,” she said.

Zach’s dream of raising $10,000 for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s new Child and Youth Mental Health department, that will hold an eight-bed inpatient unit, has already been surpassed.

Currently, the Hofers have raised about $30,000 and have a new goal of $50,000.

Zach hits the road on Aug. 13 for the month-long marathon to Ottawa on Sept. 10.

This spring, they received a $5,000 donation from the Kyle Brandon Traves Foundation, created for a young Toronto boy who died from suicide, and another $10,000 from the Guys That Give charity.

During his run, Zach and his parents will be sleeping in a large RV donated for the trip by the Hitch House and Thor Motors.

Zach’s step-father Clark says he’ll drive the RVH, as well as bike along with Zach when he can.

“I’m the driver and director of fun,” Clark said. “On the days Zach’s on his bike, I can ride along with him. If he feels like doing 10 kilometres one day and then 30 kms the next, we’re totally flexible with that.”

Shelley and Clark are planning five days of running, walking, scootering and biking with two days off – or more – as they make their way east.

Georgian College has donated its athletics centre's gymnasium for the July 26 basketball game that will feature Zach’s All Stars versus the Government Generals.

At the pre-game skills competition, people can pledge $1 for each three-point shot or free throw that lands in the basket, said Lehman.

“What drew us in, was Zach’s presentation to council. He’s unbelievable. He’s met kids his age with mental health (concerns) and even in his family,” Lehman said.

“This is one of those Barrie things that can only happen in Barrie. It’s just taken off, the community gets behind it and whoosh, he’s up to $30,000,” Lehman said with a laugh.

To raise awareness about mental health and his run to Ottawa, Zach is also dropping the puck at the Hockey Night in Simcoe County event on Aug. 10 with Wayne Gretzky’s father, Walter.

For more information, visit www.basketsforzach.ca.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1