Barrie Wrestling is the promotion you probably haven’t heard about, but should have.

You wouldn’t think in the basement of a small church tucked away in the backroads exists such a vibrant culture of wrestling, excitement, yelling fans, storylines that run on for months, but it’s there.

It’s not Broadway and it’s not the circus, but it’s somewhere in between.

The promotion had its first few events held inside of a bar on Essa Road in Barrie two years ago. Those events held around 50 people, and hovered around that number even as they switched venues into a church gym.

Featuring wrestlers come from as far away as Mexico and England, they travel a circuit that takes them across Ontario, as well as into Quebec and the United States.

Barrie Wrestling also had the legendey retired wrestler Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts promote its March event.

For some, it’s a full-time job, and others it’s a supplemental income. But one thing all the wrestlers share is a common enthusiasm for performing.

“I like the fact that there’s no rules,” said Freddy Mercuria, a wrestler on the circuit. “But there’s nothing saying you can’t jump from there. You can’t do it with special twist.

“You can’t go to an audience member in the middle of your match and give them a high five,” he added. “There’s no limitation. It’s just how creative can you be.”

Johnny Atlas echoes that sentiment. During the show, he had a memorable verbal spat with two fans in the front row that had the whole gym laughing.

“And it’s total fan interaction,” he said. “That’s how we get better in this business. We take our fans on an emotional roller-coaster and we tell a story with our bodies.”

Atlas, a former linebacker for the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions, almost never wrestled at all. Always harbouring the desire to be a wrestler since his high-school days, he was told by his parents to go to university and get a degree first. And so he put the brakes on going after his wrestling dream, until one fateful day in British Columbia.

“I had an accident. I was working in a bar in Victoria and I got shot in the leg. It was one of those things, where life sort of flashes before you eyes and you only get one shot at life, no pun intended,” he said. “It was something I hadn’t tried, and always wanted to do. And once I started doing it I never looked back.”

Barrie Wrestling will host an event coinciding with Canada Day this year, from Friday until Sunday at the Five Points in downtown Barrie.