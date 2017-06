Change text size for the story

TINY TWP. - A Wasaga Beach man faces stunt driving charges after his vehicle was clocked at 134 kilometres an hour in a posted 80 km/h zone on County Rd. 27 Tuesday morning.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped the vehicle at 10:40 a.m. and arrested its 47-year-old driver.

He is charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and speeding at 50 km/h past the posted speed limit.