BRADFORD – Talk about over-sampling the goods.

South Simcoe police called to Bradford Library at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call found paramedics treating a youth for drug intoxication.

Marijuana and cash were hidden in his clothing, police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released to his mother's custody, and given a July court date.