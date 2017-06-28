The Huronia Stallions varsity football team rebounded from a tough loss to Peterborough last week with a hard-fought 24-21 victory over the previously unbeaten North Halton Crimson Tide.

The Stallions surged ahead 17-0 early in the second quarter before some undisciplined play contributed to the Tide seizing the momentum and taking a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Veteran running back Zach Kuhn scored a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining for the game winning score.

Kuhn had a spectacular game behind a great effort by the Stallions offensive line, who really played as a unit. He finished the game with 178 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Running back Issachar Sookwah also rushed for a touchdown on a 23-yard scamper.

Wide receiver Cruz Beaudry caught a touchdown pass and kicker Michael Tomczyk booted a field goal to round out the scoring.

The top defensive player was defensive back Jack Malo who had several pass defences and also did a fine job as the team’s punt returner.

The Stallions are on bye next week before returning to action July 8 in the regular-season finale against their rivals from Sudbury.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The Huronia Stallions junior varsity football team turned the tables on the Sault St. Marie Sabrecats with a stunning 35-14 win.

The Stallions victory was so surprising because the Sabrecats thumped them 48-8 in Week 2, which included a 26-0 first-quarter lead.

According to Stallions head coach Martino DiSabatino, the turnaround can be attributed to game planning and film review as well as the Sabrecats underestimating the young and developing Stallions team.

The win moved the Stallions into a tie for second place with the Sabrecats in the Northern Conference with both teams sporting identical 3-2 records with just one game remaining in the regular season.

The Stallions built a 21-0 half time lead highlighted by a spectacular 55-yard touchdown catch and run by wide receiver Will McCulloch.

McCulloch, who is increasingly demonstrating suburb maturity and confidence, finished the game with several key receptions and three touchdown catches.

Quarterback Daniel Hawthorn also had an outstanding game with five touchdown passes including a strike to wide receiver Brayden Harkness and a screen pass to running back Preston Howard.

The Stallions put forth a total team effort on defence and consistently put the Sabrecats in second-and-long situations.

The Stallions are on a bye this week, but will return to action on July 8 where they will take on their rivals from Sudbury with a first-round bye in the playoffs at stake.

BANTAM

The Huronia Stallions Bantam team fell to 2-2 on the season with a 37-7 loss to the unbeaten Chatham-Kent Cougars. The Stallions next game is this Sunday at 2 pm in London against the Forest City Thunderbirds.

Jason Romisher is the media and recruiting co-ordinator for the Huronia Stallions.