Special partners to retire together

You're only as good as your last call, Const. Don Fleming will tell you.

On Monday, as the 33-year veteran of the OPP stared down retirement at the end of week, he thought maybe that was the day he should have turned in his badge. No need to take that chance.

His most recent case was two nights earlier. There, he was partially responsible for finding a person wanted in connection with a stabbing, deep in a swampy area of the OPP's Huronia West detachment. It was his partner though who did a lot of the leg work, tracking 11 kilometres through the swamp so Fleming could nab the suspect.

Razor, a nine-year-old Dutch Sheppard, is Fleming's third partner as a member of the OPP Central Region Canine Unit, following Luger and Tyler (Ty). When Fleming walks off into the sunset later this week, Razor, a general purpose tracking dog, will be walking right beside him.

For 18 years, Fleming has been on the canine team, covering the Orillia, Barrie and Southern Georgian Bay detachment areas, primarily. However, he's quick to jump into action when other detachments require assistance - as he did over the weekend in Huronia West -- or whenever duty calls.

One of his first days on the job was one such instance.

"My very first call, I had just finished the training course; I hadn't even taken my boots off," Fleming recalled. "I get in the front door and my brand new phone goes off. There had been a pursuit."

In the middle of a snowstorm, police were chasing a wanted person. The vehicle involved in the pursuit was abandoned behind the Costco in Barrie. Fleming and Luger sprung into action.

"I didn't have any backup, I didn't have my radio (but) I wasn't going to let my first call disappear," he continued. "(Luger) headed down into the ravine behind Costco, found the guy who was hiding down there. But (the suspect) was actually hypothermic and he couldn't stand up anymore, so I had to carry him out."

Some 3,500 cases later -- countless, like the first case, involving situations where Fleming and his partners have saved lives -- Fleming is at the end. He has a vivid memory of so many of them, from looking for kids who were throwing snowballs at cars from a highway overpass to tracking down a person who fled from a collision scene who later turned out to be a murder suspect.

With a commute from his front door to his work SUV, Fleming has had the freedom to go wherever his expertise is needed, whenever it is needed for nearly two-thirds of his career.

And he got to work with his best friends.

"There has to be a bond between the dog and I; otherwise, he won't work for me," Fleming said. "Anybody that has a dog knows the connection between yourself and you dog. With the canine, what he's doing is he's out there and using his nose, his natural instincts to find something. I have to be able to understand exactly what he's doing."

If Razor were a human partner, he could vocalize what he was up to while out with Fleming. But the two can't talk; Fleming has to be able to read what Razor is doing. That's where the training comes in, he said, as well as the vast amount of time spent together.

It's also why Fleming couldn't stand to leave the OPP without taking Razor with him.

When a canine handler retires, the dog retires as well. For Fleming, that meant either taking Razor into his home or seeing him put down, because of the training the dog has already gone through regarding bite work and associated liability issues.

At nine, Razor's time as a member of the Canine Unit was nearing completion. While Fleming wasn't necessarily ready to retire, he thought about having to go through the process of training another dog and that dog's lifespan. By the time Fleming was set to call it quits, his next partner could have several useful years of service left. It wouldn't have been fair to that dog.

"It's not a big stretch of the imagination for me to take this guy. He's been my partner for seven-and-a-half years. We've done pretty much everything together," he said of Razor, who was sitting right beside him, outside of Central Region Headquarters in Orillia earlier this week. "I would have loved to stay a little bit longer, but it was time."

Born in Montreal, Fleming saw several other family members find careers in law enforcement with the OPP. He was on general patrol for his first six years, beginning in Morrisburg, about 40 km west of Cornwall.

Fleming started alongside the person he -- and all OPP officers -- ultimately respond to currently.

"I actually came on with the commissioner," Fleming said, referring to Commissioner Vince Hawkes, who also started his policing career in 1984. "He took a little bit different route, but we've both enjoyed every day of our careers."

From Morrisburg he went to Kingston, before joining the Tactical Response Unit in Barrie for nine years. The next step was to join Canine, which Fleming knew was the best job going.

"It's the most fun job; it's as much fun as you can get," Fleming said. "You never know what your day is going to bring you. You have a lot of training to do, of course, but you get up in the morning and you have no idea."

As for what's next, Fleming also has no idea.

"I've been on pager now for 28 years. I usually take a vacation every year, but other than that, I've been on pretty much 365 days a year, 24/7," he said. "It's going to be a change."

