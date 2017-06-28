News Local

Snowbirds bring smiles to Barrie hospital

While receiving a blood transfusion at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, 87-year-old Bill Dinsmore enjoys some light reading after meeting members of the Canadian Forces 431 air demonstration squadron, also known as the Snowbirds, who were at the hospital visiting its cancer centre on Wednesday. The Snowbirds were in Barrie for an air show Wednesday night. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

While receiving a blood transfusion at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, 87-year-old Bill Dinsmore enjoys some light reading after meeting members of the Canadian Forces 431 air demonstration squadron, also known as the Snowbirds, who were at the hospital visiting its cancer centre on Wednesday. The Snowbirds were in Barrie for an air show Wednesday night. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

While receiving a blood transfusion at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, 87-year-old Bill Dinsmore enjoys some light reading after meeting members of the Canadian Forces 431 air demonstration squadron, also known as the Snowbirds, who were at the hospital visiting its cancer centre on Wednesday.

The Snowbirds were in Barrie for an air show Wednesday night. 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »