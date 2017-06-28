A man was arrested near Orillia, and a weapon recovered, in a shooting and car-jacking of a woman and a man that led to the pursuit of a vehicle which fled north on Highway 400 Wednesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said police pursued the vehicle onto Highway 11 to the Memorial Avenue exit near Orillia.

“He (the driver) left his vehicle and ran down a ravine into a wooded area, which eventually our OPP helicopter spotted him as he was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 11,” Leon said. “Ground units from the OPP were in the area and very quickly made their way to affect the arrest.

“So the individual was arrested in the southbound side of Highway 11.”

The arrest was made just after 7:15 a.m., Leon said.

A search by Central Region ERT, and the canine unit, turned up a firearm.

The arrested man is being taken back to Toronto by Toronto police.

A woman was shot and a man assaulted, in the Norfinch and Steeles area, say Toronto police, at 6:40 a.m.

A suspect fled, reportedly shooting at responding officers – who were not injured.

A woman has been taken to hospital.

Police pursued a vehicle north on the 400 from Norfinch/Steeles, and there are reports of vehicles being damaged by the fleeing car.

“We were made aware of an individual who was armed and dangerous with a firearm, and was being followed up Highway 400 by Toronto police,” Leon said

“Obviously, given the fact that the individual was armed with a firearm, it was imperative that we need to ensure the safety of the public, so our officers participated in a way that allowed the individual to remain travelling northbound but he could not exit the highway at any given points,” he said.

Just south of Memorial Avenue, on Highway 11, OPP put a spike belt across the highway.

The vehicle being pursued made its way around the spike belt, and left the highway at Memorial Avenue.

Leon said there was a collision there involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle, but there were no serious injuries – although significant damage to the vehicles.

Footage shot from a local television news helicopter shows the suspect’s vehicle swerving around a spike belt. It was followed by a police vehicle that swerved, struck a civilian vehicle, ran over the spike belt and crashed into the centre guardrail.

Toronto police said the car belonged to the man who was assaulted.

