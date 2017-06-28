Much to celebrate on Canada’s birthday

Happy birthday, Canada!

This is a big year for Canada, the true north strong and free.

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a pivotal milestone in our nationhood.

Knowing and appreciating our history provides the best way to bind us together and take pride in our national identity.

This anniversary is an important opportunity to celebrate our shared history and achievements.

In honour of this milestone, my office recently created and presented the John Graves Simcoe Medal of Excellence to 150 constituents in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte community.

These recipients were nominated by their peers for their outstanding contributions to both our community and country as a whole.

It was an incredible privilege to recognize and acknowledge these leaders who live and work humbly and quietly among us, changing lives and making our community a diverse, welcoming, and supportive place to call home.

All recipients were so deserving of this recognition, but I know that the 150 people and organizations are not the only ones deserving of this award. There are thousands of residents out there making a difference and improving lives every single day.

I would like to say thank you to every one of you, whose unique and often unrecognized efforts are the cornerstone of our community.

I would like to wish everyone a wonderful, happy and safe Canada Day this year. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the numerous celebrations being held in our community to discover and appreciate the wealth and diversity of Canadian society.

In this memorable year, show your love of Canada and your pride in being Canadian.

As we unite together to celebrate this momentous occasion, let us reflect on all that has been sacrificed and given for the freedom of our country, and on the progress, and truly remarkable achievements that have been made right here, in our home and native land.

Happy Canada Day!

Alex Nuttall is the MP representing Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.