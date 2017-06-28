A handful of early-morning robberies at Mac’s Convenience stores have been anything but convenient for police.

During the past two weeks, five shops have been robbed between midnight and 6 a.m. in Barrie, said Const. Nicole Rodgers.

“There’s definitely been a little bit of an influx in robberies at Mac’s Conveniences lately,” Rodgers said.

“Is it that time of year? I don’t know, but I do know we’re catching a lot of them, too.”

Beginning on Saturday, June 10, there was a robbery at 3:05 a.m. on Livingston Street East, with someone demanding cigarettes and lottery tickets, followed by another at 3:50 a.m. at a Mac’s on Ferndale Drive, where the culprit pulled a knife on the clerk.

On June 19, there was a robbery at 2:30 a.m. at the 11 Cundles Rd. W. Mac’s and another one on Saturday, June 24 at 2:30 a.m. at Mac’s on Little Avenue, where the thief also grabbed a Froster. A suspect has since been arrested in that case.

The latest Mac’s robbery occurred this week at 4:30 a.m. at the 280 Dunlop St. W. Mac’s early Monday morning, where the man punched the clerk before making off with a small amount of cash.

During that time, an Esso station on Bryne Drive was robbed at 1:35 a.m. as well, but the thief was caught leaving the building.

“We arrested two people this weekend alone,” Rodgers said.

At the Circle K headquarters, owners of the Mac’s Convenience chain, Sean Sportun said Barrie police have a 90% success rate of catching the thieves.

“Everybody in the community is really good at reporting to the police or Crime Stoppers when they see the photos of the bad guys we post,” Sportun said.

Circle K instigated a social-media campaign to catch thieves in 2012 and of the 510 posted photos, Sportun said 436 people have been arrested.

“With an 86% rate; that’s phenomenal,” he said.

Historically, convenience stores are robbed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., he said, adding that’s been the trend in Barrie during the last few weeks.

With a 24-hour monitoring centre, head-office security staff can ensure employees are following procedures and offer a heightened sense of safety to the clerks during the lonely hours.

When a store is robbed, Sportun said monitors download the digital files which are forwarded to police within a matter of minutes.

By using YouTube videos, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and mainstream media, Circle K staff are getting those photos out into the public quickly, he said

“Surprisingly enough, our year-after-year robberies are trending down right now, but as of late, there does seem to be a bit of a spike in the Barrie area now,” Sportun said.

