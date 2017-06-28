A masked man assaulted a Mac’s Convenience store clerk before making off with money, Monday.

Police say they responded to a hold-up call at 4:30 a.m. from the Mac’s Convenience store at 280 Dunlop St. West.

The employee said he saw a man outside wrapping his face with some type of clothing while he approached the store’s entrance.

The man entered the store and punched the clerk while demanding money from the till.

The clerk handed over a small amount of cash and received only minor injuries from the assault.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man described as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall with a medium build.

He has buzz-cut short hair with sunglasses on his head.

He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white nylon gloves, running shoes and carrying a black duffel bag. He covered his face with a loose shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or email at dvanloosen@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com